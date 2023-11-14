PITTSBURG, Kan. — USD 250 announced the retirement of its superintendent Tuesday morning.

Richard Proffitt officially submitted his resignation at the last Board of Education meeting, the district said.

It comes after 34 years in education, serving as a teacher, coach, building admin, and finally superintendent across Kansas. Proffitt started in his current role back in 2018 after coming from the same position in Chanute.

“It has been my pleasure to have worked with the Board of Education, Administration, Staff, Students and Community in Pittsburg,” Proffitt said in a prepared statement.

“I am proud of the accomplishments that have been made during my tenure and I have been honored to work with such wonderful professionals that made it happen on a daily basis. The entire faculty and staff are the reason for the success of this district.”