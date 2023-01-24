PITTSBURG, Kans. — The USD 250 Board of Education has named Ann Lee as the new Assistant Superintendent for the USD 250 Pittsburg Community Schools.

Lee has over twenty-five years of experience in education, most recently as an elementary principal at Westside Elementary for nine years and Lakeside Elementary for the past three. Lee also served as the Assistant Principal at Pittsburg Community Middle School for two years before her move to the elementary level. Outside of administration, Lee has experience in both counseling and teaching in the classroom.

“Mrs. Lee has served many roles in our district over the years and has proven herself to be a leader in curriculum development, assessment, data analysis, teacher professional development, and strategic improvement. Her knowledge of the district will help make this a smooth transition. She has positively impacted our students, staff, and administrative team, and we are glad she will continue to lead here. We look forward to her helping us achieve greater success at Pittsburg Community Schools as the Assistant Superintendent,” shared Mr. Proffitt, Superintendent of Schools.

Lee was selected from a field of ten applicants. This initial field was narrowed down to four candidates. A teacher-staff panel and an administrative panel interviewed the candidates. From those final four candidates, Lee was selected for the position.

“I am honored to serve as the next assistant superintendent at Pittsburg Community Schools. Throughout my time at Pittsburg Community Schools, I have had the privilege of working with outstanding members of the board of education, administration, staff, students, families, and community members. We have worked together to put our kids’ best interests first and not shrink from challenges. Pittsburg is a proud community that works together to meet the changing needs of our students, families, and community. I look forward to working with students, staff, families, and all community members to continue our rich tradition of excellence,” said Lee.



Lee will assume her new duties effective July 2023.