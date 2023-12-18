PITTSBURG, Kan. — Christmas has come a week early for some families in need in Southeast Kansas.

The Pittsburg Salvation Army Center is hosting this year’s annual Crawford County Christmas Gift Distribution.

540 households qualified for assistance this year.

And they’re walking away with more than toys.

“So each child will get like a large gift, a couple small gifts, hats, gloves, socks, books, stocking stuffers, stocking, blanket,” said Frances Mitchelson, Salvation Army Christmas Coordinator.

“I feel very fortunate that the community gathers around and rallies around families in need, it’s our first year using these services, and it’s been a blessing, and hopefully next year I can give back to the other families,” said Sara Cerutti, Recipient.

Each family will also receive a food voucher from an area grocery store and items needed to wrap the gifts to place under the tree.

Mitchelson says adults without kids will get a free Pitt State tee-shirt.

People can still pick up their items through Wednesday.

All they have to do is pull up to the curb at an appointed time, and volunteers will bring everything out to their cars.