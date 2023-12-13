PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Salvation Army needs more help to raise money this holiday season.

The organization is still looking for Red Kettle bell ringers to help them meet their goal.

With only twelve days until Christmas, now is a critical time for the organization.

Money raised through the campaign helps pay for gifts for families in need this holiday season, as well as some programs in the new year.

Major Eric Johnson says the need this year is greater than last year.

“Five hundred and thirty-four families signed up, eighteen hundred and eighty people, and out of those people, one thousand fifty-four children, so it is very important this year. That’s almost a hundred people more than we had last year, or families,” said Major Eric Johnson, Pittsburg Salvation Army.

Major Johnson says there are five different locations for the kettles in Pittsburg.

The easiest way to sign up is online through their website, here.