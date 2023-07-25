PITTSBURG, Kan. — In an effort to “spruce up” the city this year, Pittsburg city leaders are taking a deeper look at a nuisance ordinance that’s been in place for nearly forty years.

Since 1988, the city hasn’t allowed camping inside city limits. Last month, the Pittsburg Police Department asked the prosecutor what was considered camping under the ordinance.

After looking at the ordinance, the prosecutor determined there was no real definition. So Tuesday night, Pittsburg city commissioners worked to better define that and see if that only includes campers and RVs or should it also include tents, tarps, and blankets.

“If you do have a relative living behind your house, in a carport with a tarp stretched out, while I know that’s convenient, that’s not a long-term acceptable solution in Pittsburg. So we’re just defining some of those things in this ordinance to make it clear,” said Daron Hall.

If commissioners approve the changes, they will take effect immediately.