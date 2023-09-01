PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the department, a 2015 Chevy Silverado driving along 505 N. Broadway St. Thursday struck a pedestrian crossing the street just after 10 PM Wednesday. Pittsburg Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim, Rachel Wilson, to a local hospital.

Wilson sustained injuries injuries in the crash but her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Travis Maiseroulle, 39, fled rom the scene. His vehicle was undamaged in the incident.

Police are looking for Maiseroulle and ask citizens to contact the department with any information on his whereabouts.