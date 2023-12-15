PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is nearly back to operating at full capacity following a cyber security issue earlier this year.

As we reported back in September, the City of Pittsburg experienced the incident impacting the city’s network. The breach caused an IT outage, as well as preventing access to city emails, phones, and online payments.

The city has cyber insurance and they’ve been working with them to recover and update their system to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

Online payments can now be made again. The city also has restored the phone and email systems.

“I think 70 to 80 percent is probably a good number. There’s definitely some systems that we want to have back online fully and then there’s some additional security measures we’re gong to put in place probably for the next year. That we would want before we’re considered fully operational, fully back to were we need to be going in the future,” said Jay Byers, Pittsburg City Manager.

Byers says they’re continuing to work with security experts to implement those new security features. He expects the city to be back to fully operational by the middle of next year.