PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Lord’s Diner has reached a significant milestone.

The Lord’s Diner’s mission is to tackle hunger in the community by serving a nutritious meal to anyone who is hungry. They’ve served 500,000 meals to individuals.

In November of 2022, The Lord’s Diner of Pittsburg went mobile with a food truck, making three stops Monday through Friday. At the last stop on Friday evenings, they serve two meals, with the thought of providing meals that can last throughout the weekend.

“I feel like from the bottom of our hearts that it is, it’s amazing. It’s amazing that we’re here to be able to do it and to serve these people. But they’re more than grateful, more than gracious about it too,” said Anna Oberle.

Oberle said they wouldn’t have been able to reach such a big milestone if it wasn’t for the support of the community and all of the local farmers who donate to them.