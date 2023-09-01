PITTSBURG, Kan. — The historic Pittsburg Middle School building unveils some newly completed renovations Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the completion of the $16.5 million bond project. New additions include a fully renovated auditorium and flexible learning spaces. Over the last ten years, administrators say certain sections of the 1921 building were unable to house students and staff. The new space now allows the middle school to function at full capacity.

“We’re probably most excited about the auditorium and our new science labs. It will be such a great experience for our students to perform in an auditorium in their own building and not have to rent out a space. And our science classrooms are actually now full science labs instead of just a classroom; they’ll be able to do experiments in,” said Laura Earl, PMS Principal.

“So we have a lot of open collaborative spaces. It was also built in such a way that if we do need to put up walls for additional classrooms as our student population continues to grow, we can do that, but we will function at capacity in this building, and we needed this space to grow,” said Richard Proffitt, Superintendent.

A community open house is scheduled for September 7th and 12th from 6 to 7 PM.