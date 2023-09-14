PITTSBURG, Kan. — More housing opportunities are coming to Pittsburg.

“Hopefully 2024 is our year for more housing in Pittsburg,” said Kim Froman.

And it could be.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation announces Wave 2 of funding awarded by the state through various resources. Twenty housing projects were awarded just shy of $5 million in Moderate Income Housing (MIH) funds, nearly $9 million in MIH-ARPA funds, and just a little over $5 million in Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits.

Among the cities awarded is Pittsburg. The city received a total of almost $2 million for two local development groups, DVLP and 3P Construction Services.

“We’re seeing communities trying to look at new ways of being able to build homes and then also using our land bank properties to build single-family as well. So we need all the housing we can get and we’re really excited to partner with these groups,” said Froman.

Funding will be allocated for a 14-unit rental project and 12 single-family homes aimed at moderate-income individuals. Project organizers tell us the application process was competitive.

“The organization that is awarding the grant. They want to see true data of you showing the need why your community needs this funding,” said Quentin Holmes, Partner with DVLP.

The projects are expected to be completed by next year.