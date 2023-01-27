PITTSBURG, Kans. — A crucial service is going to be available soon at one Pittsburg hospital.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital is set to become a Dispensary of Hope site, which will enable the delivery of critical medicine and supplies from that location.

Dispensary of Hope provides access to delivery services of medications and supplies for many chronic diseases and conditions. Qualifying patients can order medicine and have it shipped to them for free.

The non-profit has existed since 2007 and delivers “millions of dollars of pharmaceuticals annually” for low income, and chronically ill patients. Ultimately, the program hopes to cut down on hospital readmissions and overcrowding of emergency rooms.

“We are blessed to be able to provide these essential medicines to those in the community who may not have been able to receive them otherwise,” said Drew Talbott, hospital president. “This addition to our hospital aligns perfectly with our Mission of providing compassionate care, close to home.”

Patients simply need to ask their healthcare provider to see if they’re eligible. You can also learn more though Ascension Via Christi’s website here.