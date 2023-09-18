PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg says their network systems were hit with a cybersecurity incident over the weekend.

According to a release from the city, the incident resulted in a temporary shut down of its IT system and impacted email, phones, and online payments.

The City of Pittsburg Incident Response Team acted and initiated measures to protect private data and other systems. The city is working with forensic experts to evaluate the total impact and implications of this incident.

Online city services will continue despite the incident, the city said. 911 dispatch and utility services remain working.

“While these types of situations have become all-too-common nationwide, we recognize the significance of this event and have taken quick action to address it,” says City Manager Daron Hall. “Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may take several weeks. In the meantime, we are committed to delivering the highest level of services to our community.”

More updates on the situation are expected to be released following an investigation.