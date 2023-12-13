PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg company officially gets the award for being the top in the state.

It’s an update to a story we first brought you earlier this year when CIC Powerbox was one of four finalists for the “Innovation” category of “The Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.”

But, an official with the Kansas Chamber of Commerce officially handed a first-place trophy to CEO Mike Windsor Wednesday

The company makes portable AC truck boxes, and Windsor said the recent exposure has been good for business.

“Turns into sales for us because once they begin to use the product, they see how great they are and then we are literally selling at the fleet level to where people are outfitting their entire fleets of remote guys working out there in the field using our products,” said Windsor.

“It is just absolutely phenomenal to learn about the many companies across the state, small medium and large that manufacture products for our consumers across the state, many times we don’t know anything about them until they are nominated, and then we have the opportunity to interview them, hear from them at exhibitor booths, yeah, it’s just been a great opportunity for us to get to know our Kansas manufacturers,” said Brandie McPherson, Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

A total of 29 competitors were nominated, which was eventually narrowed down to the final four, and then to the winner — CIC Powerbox.

Windsor said products made at their factory in Pittsburg are now used by farmers, ranchers, contractors, and even the U.S. military.