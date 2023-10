PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg company wins a statewide award.

CIC Powerbox, a company making portable AC truck boxes, is the winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas” competition in the category of Coolest Innovation.

The CIC Powerbox was invented and patented by Mike Windsor and is the world’s first AC truck box. The contest started with nearly 30 nominated products, and the Pittsburg product was named the winner Tuesday by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.