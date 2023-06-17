PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Community Theatre hosted their annual Junior Starz Summer Camp.

“This type of camp is a really great opportunity for kids to socialize and work on their public speaking skills, but also work on their interpersonal skills, work on getting along with people, meeting new friends, feeling comfortable talking to new people. And it gets their faces out of those electronics and it gets them up and moving, active, and social,” said Megan Gabehart.

The two-week Children’s Theatre Workshop has been in existence for over twenty years, open to ages six through twelve.

This year, around 60 kids from all of the Four State area participated in the camp for a cost of $55.

This year, the name of the musical they’re performing is titled “Space Pirates”.

The participants say the camp has helped them make new friends.

“There are a lot of fun icebreaker activities to help you make friends, and I used to struggle with making friends. I was kind of the weirdo of the group, and this really helped me,” said Cole Bartlow, Jr. Starz Theatre Camp Participant.

“Well, working with the kids, you make amazing friends. I still have friends that are from last year, and nothing’s changed. We’re like best friends,” said Kyndahl Venneman, Jr. Starz Theatre Camp Participant.

Not only are the children practicing for their musical performance, but they also do crafts and help build the set as well as their costumes.

“One of the great things about theatre is it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to learn compassion and teamwork and also how to express themselves, how to feel comfortable in front of a group, and just a really good way to work together and make something great happen where there was nothing,” said Gabehart.

“Being a camper and a performer is amazing. In fact, I didn’t even feel comfortable on stage at one point, and I just signed up for this last year, and it just kind of opened my world. It was amazing,” said Venneman.

“I just love acting and putting on a show, and honestly, the glory of having an entire audience out there watching you. I just love it,” said Bartlow.

When asked why kids should join the camp, Kendahl had this to say.

“I can’t even explain, like I am so appreciative to be here, and you guys should really sign up. Because this spot is just amazing, this place is amazing,” said Venneman.