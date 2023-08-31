PITTSBURG, Kans. — About two dozen Pittsburg businesses participated in this year’s Paint the Town Red decorating contest. This year’s theme was “Lights Camera Gus.”

Half of each business’ entry fee will go toward the Paint the Town Red scholarship. It provides a $450 scholarship each year to two local high school graduating seniors who will attend Pitt State.

“Pittsburg is just known for supporting Pitt State, supporting each other. So being a part of that I mean it’s a given you know businesses across the street, down the road, we’re all doing the same thing we’re a family,” said Brittany Delzell, KTCCU Member Solutions Manager.

“Pittsburg is kind of a large community but putting on events like this makes it feel a little bit closer, a little bit more tight-knit. You know we all are in the same business in terms of what we’re selling – we’re all small businesses but we’re able to come together and kind of support each other and the university is able to support us as well, so it’s pretty awesome,” said Abbi Reasor-Toney, Bamboo Owner.

This year’s decorating contest winners are The Blue Spoon, The Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union, and Backyard Discovery. This is the second year in a row the Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union has won.