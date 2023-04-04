PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg has decided to open the city burn site to the public to allow another opportunity for those who experienced damage from last week’s weather event, the city said in a press release.

The site will open on Wednesday, April 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This date is in addition to the city’s regularly-scheduled burn site event set for Saturday, April 8, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

The burn site is located 1.5 miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street. In the event of inclement weather, call the Inclement Weather Hotline at 620-232-PARK to check the status of the burn site.

This site is for tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, etc. The city will not be conducting a curbside pickup at this time.