PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi says a third-party security incident may have exposed some patient information.

Administrators from Ascension Via Christi say the breach happened at DMS Health Technologies, a third-party partner of Imaging Devices.

Information for some patients from several facilities, including the Pittsburg, Kansas hospital, may have been breached. Exposed patient information includes full names and dates of birth for patients.

According to the release, there was unauthorized access to the DMS system between March 27th and April 24th of this year. DMS became aware of the incident on April 23rd.

Ascension Via Christi says they were notified of the breach on August 15th, and that the breach did not involve their systems, networks, or records.