PITTSBURG, Kans. — Emilia Bassano was a trailblazer 400 years ago, but her story is almost completely lost to history.

Next week, students will perform her story in Pitt State Theatre’s production, “Emilia.”

Bassano, who lived through the English Renaissance, is considered to have been the first woman to have published a collection of poetry. It was radical, feminist, and subversive. Many remember her for potentially being the “Dark Lady” in Shakespeare’s sonnets.

In this play, her story unfolds as she struggles to get her work seen and her voice heard. In a flip from Shakespeare’s time when casts were all male, “Emilia” features an all-female cast.

It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26 in the Dotty and Bill Miller Theatre in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.

“Emilia is a roar of empowerment for anyone and everyone whose voice has ever been marginalized,” said Jenna Russell, Co-Director. “The playwright does a great job of taking 17th Century characters and bringing them home for a 21st Century audience with humor, compassion, and vision.”

Co-Director Gil Cooper notes that only a handful of theater programs in the U.S. have been granted permission to perform the show, so it’s an honor for Pittsburg State to be among them.

Ticket information

Tickets are free to students, staff, and faculty with a valid PSU ID. They are on sale to the public for $7 for 17 and under and 65 and older, and $12 for the general public.

They may be purchased at the PSU Ticket Office in Room 107 of the Garfield Weede Building, online, or by phone at 620-235-4796, or at the box office in the Bicknell Center 30 minutes before each show begins, based on availability.