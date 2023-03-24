CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — Pitt State students visited Crawford County Historical Museum to learn about early dances in southeast Kansas.

They are all students in Dr. Janice Jewett’s Dance Appreciation class.

Museum Director Amanda Minton taught about the late 1800s and early 1900s dances in southeast Kansas.

Jewett says it is important for students to learn how dancing has evolved over time.

“The goal is to give them more depth with what they’re learning. so the historical significance and then to actually see some of the artifacts that are here in the museum and put that into perspective,” said Dr. Janice Jewett, PSU Professor.

Next week the students will tour Immigrant Park and then perform dances from the 1800s and 1900s at the Pritchett Pavilion.