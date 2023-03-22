PITTSBURG, Kans. — After securing first, second, and third place in competitive events at the Kansas FBLA State Leadership Conference, 21 students in the Kelce College of Business have qualified for the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Double the number have competed in this year’s state competitions over the last year, and many are getting involved in leadership roles at the state level, according to advisor David Hogard — it was a record number of winning students.

“These students continue to amaze me,” he said. “I am so very proud of their accomplishments and involvement. They represent Pittsburg State very well.”

The winning Pitt State students are:

Wyntr Jacobs placed first in Business Presentation and first in Integrated Marketing Campaign.

Taylor Brynds place first in Human Resource Management, first in Management Concepts, second in Client Service, second in Organizational Behavior and Leadership, and third in Job Interview.

Sarah Clausen placed first in Business Presentation, first in Integrated Marketing Campaign, and first in Marketing Concepts.

Matthew Schmidt placed first in Entrepreneurship Concepts and first in Finance Case Competition.

Corey Humble placed first in Impromptu Speaking, first in Job Interview, and third in Public Speaking.

Derek Yuza placed first in Macroeconomics and third in Foundations of Finance.

Jamie Manning placed first in Finance Case Competition.

Madison Burgess placed second in Business Presentation.

Bailey Kerns placed second in Business Presentation.

Miranda Hartman placed first in Foundation of Accounting.

Makenna Taylor placed first in Sales Presentation, third in Management Concepts, and third in Marketing Concepts.

Spencer Grillot placed first in Programming Concepts, first in Cyber Security, third in Computer Concepts, and third in Retail Management.

Sam Roark placed second in Foundations of Finance.

Jackie Poroj placed first in Help Desk and second in Public Speaking.

Hannah Evans placed first in Accounting Case Competition and second in Business Ethics.

Olivia Mitchell placed first in Sports Management and Marketing, second in Business Presentation, and second in Foundations of Accounting.

Amanda Becker placed first in Accounting Case Competition, first in Business Presentation, first in Integrated Marketing Campaign, second in Microeconomics, and third in Business Communication.

Emma Dunn placed second in Project Management and second in Retail Management.

Sam Holman placed first in Computer Concepts, first in Foundations of Finance, second in Networking Concepts, and third in Cyber Security.

Chloe Shepard placed second in Help Desk.