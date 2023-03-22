PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State is partnering with new hope for a peer fitness program.

The peer fitness program is being led by students in therapeutic recreation, giving individuals with a disability a chance to exercise and build relationships with Pitt State students.

Dr. Laura Covert-Miller says the goal is not to only help those with intellectual disabilities become fit, but also to create an inclusive environment.

“The goal of the peer fitness program is to develop programming to help motivate and improve physical activity in individuals with intellectual disabilities while at the same time creating an inclusive environment. We want to bring together college students and individuals with disabilities to come together to learn to grow and to get healthy with each other,” said Dr. Laura Covert-Miller, Professor.

“It feels good just to get that inclusion while working on something that will help them in the future. Trying to find different ways to help these individuals with disabilities to improve their health and their fitness. It’s nice to work on that while getting that inclusion and collaboration. That way it’s not only just fitness, but it’s fun as well,” said Zoey Harvey.

For six weeks, those participating will have a pre-test and a post-test to track their improvements.

“Those are all led by students in my ability lab who are therapeutic recreation students are overseeing this entire project. What’s fun about it is that as they’re leading those interventions throughout the six weeks that we’re doing this, they’re able to see improvements in the individuals that are participating in this project as well,” said Covert-Miller.

“In the beginning, we’re focusing more on form. We’re gonna be doing squats, focusing on endurance, flexibility, lower and upper body strength,” said Harvey.

“It gets them out of the building. Gives them something to look forward to during the week. They love their sports, and they like doing stuff to keep them in shape and compete,” said Ashton Edwards, Assistant Sports Director.

Covert-Miller says their goal is to expand the program in the future.

“So once we this is kind of our test run and once we finish this, we hope to bring it to the masses and not just provide some of these opportunities to consumers at New Hope, but to consumers throughout Pittsburg,” said Covert-Miller