PITTSBURG, Kans. — Earlier this week a local organic farm, Community Green Farms, welcomed Pittsburg native Matt O’Malley as their new executive director.

Community Green Farms partners with Leafy Green Farms to provide hydroponic farming stations to schools throughout southeast Kansas. In their farm-to-school initiative, they plan to put farms in 10 schools. Pittsburg High School received the first hydroponic farming station.

O’Malley has deep roots in the community and understands the need.

“And so I do understand the things that our communities have had to deal with. And I think that I understand some of the poverty rates and childhood food insecurity rates and poor nutrition. And this type of program is going to help all those things just get a little bit better,” said O’Malley,

Once Leafy Green Farms reaches its goal of 10 schools locally, it will move to implement the program in all 105 counties in the Sunflower State.

The project is typically funded through grant programs.