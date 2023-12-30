PITTSBURG, Kan. — The state of Kansas currently finds itself in quite a predicament.

Two of its neighboring states have legalized recreational marijuana – while directly to the south, medical marijuana is legal – leaving Kansas as the odd man out.

“The State of Kansas does not want to exist on casinos and medical marijuana. We’re better than that. So, I’m against it,” said Representative Chuck Smith, (R) KS House 3rd District.

To the east – Missouri legalized recreational marijuana in November of last year.

To the west – recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado since 2014 — becoming one of the first states to legalize cannabis in the United States.

“People will go to Colorado and then they’ll come back through Kansas. Like I say, even that’s a big problem,” said Smith.

This leaves Kansas caught right in the middle – literally.

As the 2023 legislative session has already wrapped up – lawmakers turn their heads to the new year — and a new session.

“I think that’ll come up for debate in this session. Personally, I think it’ll pass and they won’t get my vote, though. I’m against it. I think, you know, when you talk about medical marijuana, I’m all for it,” said Smith.

With Oklahoma offering medical marijuana just south of Kansas – it provides a good example for comparing the differences in medical versus recreational legalization, state by state.

But – Representative Smith doesn’t feel like there’s much of a difference between the two.

“Once you pass it, it expands out and and I just think it just brings in more mental health problems. And, you know, I just really against it. I think other drugs come into play because of it and and it could pass. I think there’s a real possibility,” said Smith.

The 2024 Kansas legislative session begins on Tuesday, January 9th in Topeka – when Representative Smith expects further discussions regarding possible marijuana legislation.