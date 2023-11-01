PITTSBURG, Kan. — In a significant development for healthcare services in Pittsburg, Urologist Dr. Mark Frogge, M.D., F.A.C.S., has officially joined the team at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

Starting November 1, Dr. Frogge will be providing care to patients at Ascension Via Christi’s brand-new Urology Clinic, located at 2701 S. Rouse St. in Pittsburg. Residents will now have the benefit of accessing specialized medical care closer to home, thanks to the addition of Dr. Frogge to the community.

With roots in Oklahoma City, Dr. Frogge understands the value of community-based care and is enthusiastic about serving the Pittsburg community. He brings a wealth of medical expertise to the region, having earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas and completed his residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, CA. Notably, Dr. Frogge is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, showcasing his commitment to surgical excellence.

Before joining the medical team at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Dr. Frogge dedicated more than two decades to caring for patients across California, Missouri, and Kansas. His longstanding board certification since 2000 is a testament to his commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards.

Drew Talbott, the hospital president, expressed excitement about Dr. Frogge’s arrival, stating, “We are excited to have Dr. Frogge at our new Urology Clinic to further improve access to care for our community. Dr. Frogge’s values, passion, and patient-first mindset will make him a great fit for our Ascension Via Christi team.”

Patients seeking to schedule appointments with Dr. Frogge can do so by calling 620-235-7529. For more details and information you can follow this link here.