PITTSBURG, Kan. — The USD 250 Board of Education announced their pick for Lakeside Elementary Principal.

On Sunday, USD 250 named Michelle Wheeler as their choice for the job, citing her extensive experience in education.

Wheeler first began as a permanent substitute teacher with the district in 1998, with her first year of teaching taking place a few years later. After nine years of teaching 5th grade Wheeler rose to Title Reading Coordinator, and eventually to her most recent position as an Instructional Coach and SFA Facilitator at Lakeside.

“I want to thank the USD 250 Board of Education for this opportunity,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler will assume her new duties effective July 2023.