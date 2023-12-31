PITTSBURG, Kan. — The balancing act of having enough jobs to economically sustain the community – while also offering ample housing, is one local issue governments face every day.

What’s even more difficult – when housing interest rates are beyond the control of city leaders.

Like many cities, it’s a problem the City of Pittsburg currently faces.

“I think to get folks to permanently live here is not only jobs but housing. I think we’re hurting in the housing,” said Representative Chuck Smith, (R) KS House 3rd District.

He’s talking about an unbalanced ratio of the number of jobs available – to the quantity of homes available in Pittsburg and its surrounding areas.

Chuck Smith says that Pittsburg has seen a significant increase in jobs – and the quality of jobs, too in the last couple of years.

It’s something he credits city leaders and the community movers and shakers for accomplishing – bringing in quite a boost to the local economy.

With the recent news of a soon-to-be KBI lab facility at Pittsburg State University – there are even more jobs to come.

“The economy will benefit. And, you know, the area will benefit. Just, you know, it’s a great degree. If you get a degree in that, you’re going to get a job. So, you know, a lot of jobs are hard to get. But if you get a degree with the state and the law enforcement, there will be jobs waiting on you,” said Smith.

He adds – these are the kinds of jobs that help start families – fostering the kind of atmosphere that people want to put roots into.

“It’s a multimillion-dollar project. We’re going to bring in a lot of jobs. We’re going to bring in a lot of students. So it’s nothing but positive for Pittsburg and the surrounding area,” said Smith.

But – with the way interest rates have been – many people simply can’t afford to buy a home right now – and have to turn to renting options.

It’s a problem impacting individuals to the entire local economy.

“People got to be able to afford a house. All my kids bought their house when they had a two-and-a-half 3% interest and now it’s seven, 8% interest. That’s going to make a big difference whether a person can buy a house or not. I know it made a big difference. My wife and I bought this house, so. So housing, I think, is the is the crucial thing to get people to move in the Pittsburg instead of driving in from somewhere else,” said Smith.

With a new Kansas legislative session beginning after the new year – this is something Representative Smith plans to advocate for Southeast Kansas.