PITTSBURG, Kan. — Mercy is expanding its practices by adding two primary care practices in Pittsburg.

“As we expanded in our Galena campus, we wanted to expand even further and bring our care that we provide to our patients here,” said Allison Rhodes, VP of Operations for Primary Care, Mercy.

Dr. Jacqueline Orender and Dr. Holly Cranston private primary care practices will now be under the Mercy umbrella.

Both clinics will remain at their existing locations in Pittsburg, and all employees will become Mercy employees.

The transition will benefit patients by giving them more resources such as the 24-7 Mercy on Call and an after-hours service call center.

“I think that one of the opportunities and one of the changes that I think is really beneficial to the patients is that there’s going to be a call center that’s available to us that will help with the speed of phone call returns, and there’s also an after-hours benefit for the patients that if you call at night and you can’t get a hold of me, there’s somebody on the other end that’s a provider that can answer important questions,” said Holly Cranston, Mercy Clinic M.D.

“Mercy has a lot to offer our patients. We have something called Mercy on Call, and that service allows our patients to call our doctor’s office even at night when the office is closed. The patients will get in touch with a virtual provider who’s in our St. Louis area, and they’re trained in emergency medicine,” said Rhodes.

Patients will also benefit by having more accessibility to practitioners for more appointments.

“As things have changed in the healthcare landscape, being a part of a system allows them resources and opportunities for their patients that they just weren’t able to provide as independent providers,” said Rhodes.

“From a benefit to the patient’s standpoint, we have three providers in the office now. Myself, Gretchen Martin, and Ally Grimaldi, have a wide range of experiences and will be able to offer more patient availability,” said Cranston.

This transition will also help out those working at the clinics.

“Before, the employees of these clinics were all offered the opportunity to transition with us. Really, the physicians were looking to become integrated mainly for their coworkers,” said Rhodes.

“Part of the reason why we chose to change over from private practice was to offer the employees benefits we couldn’t offer. We couldn’t offer all the healthcare benefits that an entity like Mercy can offer, the retirement benefits,” said Cranston.