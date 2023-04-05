KSNF/KODE — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is working to educate its roughly 20,000 Medicaid recipients about the process of what’s called Medicaid Unwinding.

The continuous enrollment provision that kept recipients enrolled throughout the pandemic ended last Friday, March 31st.

The state is now re-evaluating eligibility for more than 500,000 Kancare recipients.

Many are now at risk of losing their coverage, due to reasons like income level, age, or health status change.

All beneficiaries will receive a Re-Determination letter from the state that they must respond to in order to remain covered.

CHC-SEK is working on an extensive awareness campaign to make sure local recipients know the steps they need to take.

“Here at the community health centers and across the state there are navigators that can help review your income, review a plan that might be best for you. So that way we don’t because what we all want to avoid is a gap in coverage. Because that could mean a gap in not receiving medications or not being able to afford medications. It could mean you know, missing important appointments or preventative screenings or exams,” said Leah Gagnon.

Director of Patient Engagement Leah Gagnon says one of the first steps when you receive your review form is to ensure all of your information is updated.

“So something else I would encourage, anyone that is currently on Medicaid right along with making sure your state Medicaid agency has your most updated mailing address and to be looking for that letter over the next year is to as they are scheduling your appointments,” said Gagnon.

If you no longer qualify for Medicaid, Gagnon says they have a system in place to help you find additional coverage.

“So we have trained community health workers and benefits enrollment specialists and there’s actually we have a group line that anyone can call for questions and to help really navigate what available plans there are. That is going to be best for someone’s circumstances. You know, again, whether it’s caregivers, single individual adults, or families,” said Gagnon.