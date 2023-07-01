PITTSBURG, Kan. — Thousands of kites are flying in the Southeast Kansas skies, today (Saturday).

That’s because

People from all over the Four States are expected to make their way to Pittsburg throughout the day – bringing their own kites to join in the fun.

Food trucks and snow cone stands were set up for onlookers.

Free kites were offered to kiddos who didn’t have one of their own.

We asked some of those kids why they like flying kites so much.

“It’s fun to see how high your kite can go,” said Tyler Doughty, flying a kite at the festival.

“That it falls and you can always try again!” said Mia Pallares, flying a kite at the festival.

Donations were also accepted throughout the day for the “Pittsburg Police Department’s Family Response Advocate Program,” to continue their efforts of supporting Crawford County families.