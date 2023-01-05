PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lane conversions on South Rouse will begin in the construction zone on Friday (1/06) around 12 p.m.

The City of Pittsburg said traffic will be converted from the west side of South Rouse Street to the east side of South Rouse Street. North and south-bound traffic will still be limited to two lanes through the construction zone.

Traffic will be able to use East Quincy Street at the Rouse intersection. Motorists traveling westbound on East Quincy will be required to stop at the Rouse Street intersection, before proceeding to turn north or south.

Motorists need to pay attention to changes in lane markings and traffic control devices as they approach the construction zone.

The north and south flow of traffic on South Rouse Street will not be stopped.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to slow down, to use caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

If you happen to have any questions you can call the Public Works & Utilities Department at (620)240-5126.