PITTSBURG, Kan. — A staple in the medical field in Pittsburg is celebrated for his decades of service.

Dr. David Hueter has practiced medicine in Pittsburg for more than 50 years. But he says the time has come for him to hang up his stethoscope. A retirement reception was held in his honor this afternoon. He’s spent the past 13 years at the Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas.

So what are his plans moving forward?

“I don’t know. I, I worked so hard all my life. I, you know, grew up on a farm, so, started working regularly when I was just a child, so. I, I am a little concerned about what I’m gonna do to keep myself busy,” said Dr. Huerter.

“When Dr. Huerter came to us 13 years ago, we were really a different organization. Much smaller. Much more humble. And to have a physician with his reputation and his experience choose us, really helped us, ourselves believe more in what we were doing. And I think it helped show the community that this really is high-quality healthcare for the whole community,” said Jason Wesco, CHS/SEK President & CSO.

Dr. Hueter said he will play a little golf and fish. He also plans to still work two half-days a week at local nursing homes.