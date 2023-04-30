PITTSBURG, Kan. — There was quite the carnival at Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park Band Dome, on Saturday.

That’s because the Lakeside Elementary School’s PTO Committee organized and held this year’s Spring Carnival.

This is a comeback for the Spring Carnival, since its last appearance in 2018.

This year saw many new additions, including hosting it at Lincoln Park for the first time and offering those long-missed food trucks.

The Pittsburg community also enjoyed many games, bounce houses, face painting — and raffles for prizes, some worth over $3,000.

All proceeds raised from the carnival will be invested back into education.

“Just getting communities and volunteers back out together. We’re so blessed we up and down throughout Pittsburg and we have had so many donations from local area businesses. Just bringing all of the aspects back together. We’ve got volunteers from the middle school, from the high school to the college. It’s just taken a village to pull this event off but I think it’s going to be a really good time,” said Shannon Caidler, Teacher, Lakeside Elementary.

“It’s really meaningful for the teachers, this particular event because our goal is to send the proceeds right back to the classrooms. So the teachers have a little extra in their yearly budgets to spend on those extra special items that they want to add to their classrooms for enrichment,” said Michelle Fowler, PTO Member, Lakeside Elementary.

As an added bonus — some of the new games will also be used for indoor recess on rainy days.