PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg’s “Kiddieland” Amusement Park celebrates 70 years of fun rides today. (Saturday)

The 1950’s themed anniversary event featured one-dollar rides, face-painting, and snow cones.

In addition — the first 70 people at today’s celebration were treated to free hot dogs.

Organizers of today’s event tell us they can contribute all these years of business to years of hard work.

“The turnout today is actually really great because the fact that that is just showing how much the park means to the city of Pittsburg, the community, and everyone in the area. Because not all these people are just from Pittsburg,” said Logan Jones, Manager.

Kiddieland is open on Saturdays at 10 a.m. — and Sundays at 1 p.m.