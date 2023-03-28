PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton made a special stop in Pittsburg.

“It is about three things, it’s about celebrating the partnerships that we have with communities, understanding what the future needs are going to be of communities as a serving land-grant university and lastly it’s to talk about the incredible K-State experience for students,” said Richard Linton, K-State President.

It’s all part of the university’s Presidential Community Visit initiative, where Dr. Linton is focusing on Kansas residents and their communities.

Tuesday’s stop took place in Pittsburg to address the needs of the Crawford County chapter of the tour.

“We had a really sad number of people who don’t consume enough fruits and vegetables, the average person says they eat about one of each a day. Obviously, it’s not enough. So it is an opportunity to increase that consumption and make an upstream, a difference in the upstream approach so that in the end we actually have some health outcomes that are more positive than we can be without healthy food,” said Chuckie Hessong, Snap-ED regional specialist, K-State research and extension.

The purpose of the tour is to directly tailor to the specific needs of that community.

“We want to make a difference as a land-grant university it is our goal, it is our charter to be able to make a difference in people’s lives. Whether its students live on campus in Manhattan or whether its community stakeholders live all over the entire state,” said Richard Linton, KSU President.

Dr. Linton says he hopes to target students when going out into communities.

Richard Linton, “What I have learned in my career is the most important folks that you bring to the table are the students, so we have students that are local to this community that are telling their story about what Kansas State University has done to enrich their lives.”