PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kansas governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Pittsburg today to talk about her “Axing Your Taxes” plan.

“Parents are having to decide, do I pay my child care bill, do I pay for food? And so, we find some parents getting behind, and it’s really hard to catch up once you’re behind,” said Ann Elliott, Executive Director, Family Resource Center.

In addition to inflation costs, 52 percent of the children at the family resource center are on free or reduced lunches and the center currently has a waitlist of 61 infants and 62 toddlers.

Executive director Ann Elliott says if you’re even thinking about starting a family – now is the time to reach out to any childcare providers in Crawford County.

“We have two proposals that will immediately and significantly impact our families. A lot of the families who bring their children here to the Family Resource Center could really use the tax relief that they would see if we were to axe the food sales tax all the way, right away,” said Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas.

And she’s not just talking about groceries — this would include items like diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Kelly says Kansas is second in the ranking of states in the country with the highest food sales tax at 6.5% — just behind Mississippi at 7%, which doesn’t have a local sales tax.

She also wants to create a four-day period of time in august when there would be no taxes on school supplies.

It’s something Kelly says she’s been planning for the last four years.

“We can afford to make these cuts. That was the whole purpose in growing our economy was to spread out the tax liability that each person would feel so that you’d have fewer taxes, more people paying them,” said Kelly.

Those proposed tax cuts come with the hope of parents not having to decide whether to pay a childcare bill or to feed their kids.

“A single family can spend up to 48% of their annual income on childcare. And in dual, 25%. So, that’s a lot of money to have left for food, because they have to eat. And the parent has to work,” said Elliot.

If passed, her plan would bring in 500 million dollars in savings over the next three years for Kansas families across the state.