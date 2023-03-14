PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg city officials are moving forward as planned when it comes to redeveloping the old Washington school building and property on South Locust Street.

Industrial revenue bonds will fund the construction of a new daycare facility. It’s expected to be finished by next summer.

City commissioners approved a resolution involving tax abatements for the property.

They also received an update on the ongoing street projects taking place across the city, and talked about other areas in need of repairs.

Recycling numbers were discussed, as well, thanks to a presentation from the Southeast Kansas Recycling Center.

Ron “Doc” Seglie, City of Pittsburg Mayor. “It’s Amazing this last year they did a million 800 thousand pounds of recycling. and I wish more people in the community would recycle, it would help a lot. they were under the deficit a lot of the time and that would help a lot.”

Residents interested in cleaning up parts of the city can take part in the next Spruce up Pittsburg meeting.

It’s scheduled for a week from Thursday, 6 o’clock at Memorial Auditorium.