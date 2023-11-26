PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg residents gathered to celebrate a first for the city.

The inaugural tree lighting ceremony for the city’s first-ever 16-foot Christmas tree took place yesterday evening (Saturday).

Hundreds of community members lined Pritchett Pavilion with hot cocoa and cookies for the event.

There were quite a few special guests a part of the night – like Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen – and, of course, Santa.

The ceremony wrapped up with Christmas carols sung by city officials.