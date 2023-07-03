PITTSBURG, Kan. — As many of you are out enjoying the holiday, popping fireworks, we want to ensure you all are practicing safe habits.

“Biggest things for us on Fourth of July or around this is people disposing of hot fireworks in dumpsters. They’ll just drive-by and dump them in the big dumpsters and then we get called for a dumpster fire. Grass fires people usually can stomp them out but if they get bigger we can. Dry leaves in people gutters, you know fireworks will land on top of peoples houses and we’ll get called for gutter fires,” said Korey Lucian.

Pittsburg firefighter paramedic Korey Lucian has some better suggestions on how to properly dispose of your fireworks.

“Obviously keep them away from people in case there’s a dud that wants to explode again. Have a water source readily available whether it be a hose or a bucket of water. Soak your fireworks for no less than 15 minutes with the hose or with a bucket of water.”

If you don’t end up shooting off all your fireworks, here’s what Lucian suggests you do.

“The best way if they don’t come with the brown paper sack through the vendor, I would put them in a sealed clear plastic container away from humidity away from flames, like grills or propone heaters or an away from any ignitable gasses in a fuse.”

Have a fun and safe holiday and take the advise: Be sure to dispose of your fireworks the proper way, as well as storing the unused ones.