PITTSBURG, Kan. — An annual meeting gives Pittsburg residents and business leaders a chance to see what their city is working on.

Pittsburg Mayor Dr. Ron Seiglie hosted the city’s annual State of the City address Wednesday morning. The annual informative gathering focused on several items, including Pittsburg’s need for moderate-income housing and people to fill open jobs.

Seiglie said it also gave him a chance to let people know about work the city has already completed.

“We’ve upgraded our fire department, we’ve upgraded our police department. We’ve been fortunate to get funds to do that, and tax dollars. We’re going to continue to do that. That has to be done periodically because of new technology,” said Dr. Seiglie.

Seiglie said in 2024, he expects there will be a continued focus on several projects, including city beautification.