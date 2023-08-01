PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Health is a multi-award-winning healthcare system with hospitals across Kansas and Oklahoma. And another Ascension hospital has gained notoriety for care and performance.

The 2023 American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines Stoke Gold Plus award has been given to Pittsburg’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital, the health system said in a news release. The award is the highest recognition available and is only given to hospitals for demonstrating a commitment to treating strokes with up-to-date researched-based guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines is an in-hospital program that pairs the expertise of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association to provide the latest evidence and research-based guidelines for patient care.

“Community is very important to us,” said Naomi Powers, stroke team leader at Ascension Via Christi Pittsburg. “Receiving this award calls attention to the dedication and hard work from our team in providing the highest standard of care for our stroke patients.”

The hospital also made the honor roll for meeting the criteria from the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines Type 2 Diabetes target.