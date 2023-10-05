PITTSBURG, Kan. — Something big is coming to Pittsburg.

Heritage Tractor officials broke ground Thursday on a new, nearly 40,000 square foot service shop. They said the project will allow them to repair, maintain, and store larger pieces of equipment. They also plan to hire more service technicians.

The company currently provides services, not just in southeast Kansas, but also parts of Missouri and Oklahoma.

“We’re overflowing now and we’re we’re not able to take care of everybody that we can. And so we give us a better opportunity to bring more equipment in,” said Nathan Lesley – Heritage Tractor Location Manager.

“And so we’re happy to have a little part of our city dedicated to making sure that the people that live out in the region around here in the rural part can get what they need. And this is going to be a great place to do it. Heritage has been here for a long time, and this is going to allow them to continue in the future,” said Daron Hall Pittsburg City manager.

The $6 million expansion is expected to be finished by next summer.