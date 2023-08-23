PITTSBURG, Kan. — Freeman Health System made a big announcement in southeast Kansas Wednesday morning.

In a news conference held in Pittsburg plans for a brand new hospital were revealed.

Officials specified the new $168 million facility will be approximately 170,000 sq. ft. in size, house 50 beds, and introduce 50-100 new jobs in the area. I

An exact location or timetable for the project was not provided.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.