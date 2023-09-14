PITTSBURG, Kan. — A nationally known tennis coach helps ensure kids in need have the shoes they need to participate in sports.

Former Baylor Men’s Head Tennis Coach and three-time N.C.A.A. Division One Tennis Coach of the Year, Matt Knoll, approached the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas about a way to give back to kids in need.

Knoll is a Pittsburg High School alum, and, thanks to the Community Foundation and the locally owned Jock’s Nitch Sports, athletes in need will now have shoes for their sports. The shoes are free, and the kids are identified through the district’s free and reduced lunch program.

While this is the first year for the Dragon Feet Fund, school administrators say it’s already having an impact.

“It’s beyond performance. It’s about self esteem, it’s about how you feel about yourself, it’s taking pride in what you’re doing and not having to hide things. It puts all of our students on a level playing field,” said Jeff Staley, Activities Director, Pittsburg High School.

“The goal is to grow it into an endowment where for the rest of our lifetimes and into the future every year an amount of money comes to purchase shoes for Pittsburg High School students, it’s not a one year deal or a two year deal,” said Devin Gorman, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.

For information on how to donate, visit their website here.