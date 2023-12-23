PITTSBURG, Kan. — 45 kids in Southeast Kansas now have a new bike for Christmas, all thanks to some generosity from community members.

Pittsburg Area Young Professionals gathered this morning at Riggs Chiropractic to load up bikes that will go to low-income families across Pittsburg.

For the 5th year in a row, the organization has raised money to purchase these bikes for families, who are selected randomly through a partnership with the Pittsburg Salvation Army.

For one Pittsburg Area Young Professional, she tells us, this mission is personal.

“Probably the best and most favorite part of the year for a lot of us, including the kids who come to help. We all look forward to it. And sorry, I’m getting a little upset. I was a kid in a low-income family who was blessed by organizations like ours, so it means a lot to me,” said Tree Mulkin, PYAP board member.

Mulkin says the organization is already planning for next year’s giveaway.