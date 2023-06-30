PITTSBURG, Kan. — FFA student leaders in Kansas get an up-close-and-personal look at sustainable food.

“We’re really focused on continuing to grow agriculture and knowledge of agriculture for all students across the US. Not only that, but we are also helping grow leaders across the world. And in in our ag communities, we will have a main focus on creating a future for everyone,” said Christian Pena.

Kansas FFA members have been taking part in a two-day regional chapter education leadership seminar at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium.

On Friday, an educational field trip had a group of about 60 students at Leafy Green Farms, where they toured the facility and learned about the process involving organic hydroponic farming.

“This tour was amazing. It really lets us all dive deep into what agriculture is turning into. We all come from traditional, a lot of us come from traditional ag backgrounds where we do a lot of row crop, we do a lot of pivot irrigation and here we get to see how to grow it in a smaller space,” said Pena.

“Being able to teach people about agriculture and I think that you know us having the opportunity to come here we’re blessed to have these them let us do that. We learned a whole lot and then we’re talking about them putting these in schools around the state. So agriculture literacy,” said Tanner Templeton.

FFA members believe this way of farming is part of the future.

“Definitely, it is the future we’re gonna see a lot more of this coming up to continue to grow us. I don’t see this fully taking over what we are already doing, but I think it’s gonna become a huge, huge role in what we’re doing in order to continue to produce the amount of food that we need for our growing world,” added Pena.

“They’re really filling an amazing gap. I don’t think they’re coming for farmers jobs I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to replace combine drivers that we need. But you know this is able to fill a pretty niche market and it’s something that’s pretty impressive,” said Templeton.

Leafy Green Farms founder Brad Fourby says agriculture is a credible business.

“Their enthusiasm, their excitement just tell us that agriculture is a viable business and a viable industry for the youth and you just have to grab their attention, show them something different, that they’re not going to be on a farm in 120 degrees weather day they’re going to be working in 69 degrees inside on their smart phones growing food,” said Fourby.