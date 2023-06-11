PITTSBURG, Kan. — If you like live music — there are numerous upcoming concerts in the Pittsburg area over the next week.

It all kicked off, today (Sunday), at the Bicknell Family Center of the Arts with the series’ first concert – the Bells of the Balkans a Pittsburg-based handbell group – and then featuring the Four State Symphonic Wind Ensemble, this evening.

The entire Festival of the Arts series is hosted by the Pittsburg State University Department of Music.

It offers a variety of music through June 18th – with two free concerts a day.

And it’s not all happening at the Bicknell Family Center of the Arts – you can find these concerts at churches, coffee shops, and other locations in the Pittsburg area.

And according to festival director Raul Munguia – it only keeps getting bigger each year since the festival first began in 2013.

“Personally, it’s like my baby because, you know, now it’s 11 years old. So you’re proud of what you built and what the whole event has become. So it’s really nice, and it’s really nice that people actually look forward to this week,” said Dr. Raul Munguia, Director of Orchestra at Pitt State/ Director of Festival of the Arts.

Those concerts will be held in various locations until June 18th.

You can find a link to the concert dates, time, and location on their website, here.