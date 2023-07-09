PITTSBURG, Kan. — First responders in Southeast Kansas got together, this morning (Sunday) – for some team building practice. However, these exercises weren’t just limited to emergency personnel.

Sunday morning marked a first for the 1011th Quarter Master Company – the “Eagle Rising Challenge” – where U.S. Army service members along with the Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments got together, not only to work on important drills, but to spend time with the community they serve.

“We decided, like, ‘Hey, why not get the community involved?’ We reached out to Pitt State University Police and they helped us a lot coordinating this and getting with the police department and the fire department and EMS to come join us today. And then have like a local event that involved the community and then the public servants of the community,” said Warrant Officer Jessica Brant, 1011th Quarter Master Company.

Sunday’s team building events included sprints carrying weights, standing power throws, and some grenade toss practice with water balloons — all while motivating and encouraging one another from the sidelines.

“We’re public servants for the country and for our town, and so it’s a great opportunity to get interoperability with each other so we can communicate better and that we can serve our community better,” said Brant.

Military personnel, police officers, and firefighters physically working together for practice isn’t a bad idea – in case of a big emergency, these responders won’t be strangers to each other.

“If we didn’t communicate with each other, then we wouldn’t have a shared understanding of each other’s mission, and what our jobs are. So, interacting with each other helps us support the community and the other organizations as well,” said Brant.

Local kiddos also got to try their hands at some of these events — winning awards while having a positive influence.

“Our future leaders are in these kids. And it’s important to, that the kids have a good, positive climate around them, so the public servants help show them what they can be in the future and help serve our country,” said Brant.