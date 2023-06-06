PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man is dead after drowning in Pittsburg’s YMCA’s pool, according to Pittsburg Police Department

In a release sent by PPD Tuesday, emergency personnel were sent to 1100 N. Miles Ave. in Pittsburg for a call for an unresponsive man in the YMCA’s pool around 7:50 AM.

Staff at the facility began resuscitation prior to first responders’ arrival. The man was then transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said there is no indication of foul play at this time in the investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.