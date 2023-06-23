PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is hosting a traveling photo exhibit to bring awareness to dementia.

It’s the work of Diamond-native and Pitt State graduate, Elizabeth Spencer. The exhibit is on display inside the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

Spencer, currently an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky, is leading a project focused on the disease. The 30-photo exhibit highlights the perspectives and insights of individuals and families who have been, or are currently being, impacted by dementia.

However, her trip back to the Four States is about much more than just art.

“That’s ultimately what my hope is to connect more individuals to the Alzheimer’s Association for resources but also then care partners here in the four states region. Pittsburg, and Joplin and, Carthage community as far as where do people go for help. So that’s what I really want to do,” said Spencer.

Spencer mentions she has over 1,500 photos, indicating the potential for expanding the exhibit. Those interested in learning more about it can contact her here.